Bhopal: PCC office decorated in saffron ahead of party's 'Pujari Prakosth' meeting

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): Ahead of the party's 'Pujari Prakosth' (priest cell) meeting in Bhopal on Sunday, the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office here has been decked up in saffron.

Priests from around 1200 temples across the state are expected to gather for the meeting, the Congress said.



Party's Math Mandir Prakosth chief Sudhir Bharti told the media that the Congress priest cell has been demanding for a long time to implement the old rule of appointing temple priests.

"Under the old system, priests were appointed ancestrally but in the present system, collectors and government officers make the appointments, in which there is also political and some organisational interference. The rights of priests who have been taking care of the temples since ancient times are being violated," Bharti said.

He also said that former Chief Minister Kamal Nath will take this matter in the Sunday meeting. (ANI)