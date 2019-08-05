Bhubaneswar Kalita confirms resignation from Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Congress MP from Assam, Bhubaneswar Kalita on Monday confirmed his resignation from the membership of the Rajya Sabha.

"Yes, I have resigned from the Rajya Sabha today and the resignation has been accepted," Kalita told ANI here.

On being asked the reasons behind his resignation, Kalita said, "I will not analyse the reasons now, maybe tomorrow or day after, I will explain them to you."

(ANI)

