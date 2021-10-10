Bhupesh Baghel slams UP govt for stopping Opposition from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 10 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel slammed Uttar Pradesh government for stopping the Opposition leaders to visit Lakhimpur Kheri.

Addressing the 'Kisan Nyay' rally at a ground in the Rohania area in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, Baghel said, "I used to think that saints are not afraid of anything but Yogi Aditynath is coward. He is coward as he stopped Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from visiting the Lakhimpur Kheri."

"I was stopped at the Lucknow airport. I told them that I was there to meet Priyanka Gandhi but still was not allowed to exit the airport. But we had never stopped Yogi ji," Baghel added.

Baghel on October 5, claimed that he was not allowed to leave the Lucknow airport, where he arrived to meet Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur while the latter was detained at the PAC compound in Sitapur.



The Chhattisgarh CM was accompanied by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, MP Deepender Singh Hooda, and other party leaders at the rally.

As many as eight people including four farmers died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on October 3.

The accused Ashish Mishra was arrested last night, after 12 hours of interrogation by the Crime Branch of Uttar Pradesh Police, in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident case and was later sent to judicial custody.

Two accused identified as Luvkush and Ashish Pandey were arrested earlier in connection with the incident.

Earlier, Congress delegation including Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the kin of deceased farmer Lovpreet Singh in Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. (ANI)

