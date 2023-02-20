Bhupesh Baghel writes to PM Modi, urges to announce Census schedule soon

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday, wrote a letter to PM Modi requesting him to direct authorities to release the Census schedule soon.

In the letter addressed to PM Modi, Baghel said that Census helps in formulating the developmental policies of the country.

"For the last 150 years, Census is being conducted every 10 years. It helps in collecting data related to the social, cultural and economic changes in the last ten years. It helps in formulating the developmental policies for the country," Baghel said in his letter.



He said that the data provided by the last Census, conducted in 2011, are not applicable 12 years later, in 2023.

"In 2011, for the first time, social, economic and caste census was also conducted, based on which the current welfare schemes are being carried out. But, the census data was only applicable for a period of 10 years. The data provided are not suitable after 12 years. It would be better if a new survey is carried out at the earliest. In the survey, it should also be found how much benefits actually reached to the deprived sections," the letter further read.

CM Baghel urged PM Modi to direct the relevant authorities to fix the date for conducting the census.

"Keeping in consideration the importance of the census, and interests of the poor, I request you to kindly notify that the dates for the census program soon," Baghel added. (ANI)

