Bidhannagar Mayor Sabyasachi Dutta resigns

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 19:30 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 18 (ANI): A day after the Calcutta High Court cancelled no-confidence notice moved by Trinamool Congress councillors against him, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Sabyasachi Dutta on Thursday stepped down from his post.
"I apologise to my fellow Councillors of Bidhanagar Municipal Corporation for the inconvenience caused to them for disagreeing to sign on the requisition and for the threats and intimidation they had to shoulder on their reluctance to sign...," Dutta stated in his resignation letter.
"I thank my fellow Councillors for showing solidarity and standing by my side. I know maybe there will be press conference made by many of you denying such fact but I will be happy knowing the unadulterated truth," the letter read.
Earlier, TMC councillors had signed a no-confidence document against Dutta and submitted it to Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation Chairman requesting him to convene a special board meeting to consider a resolution for removal of the Mayor.
"The elected councillors of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation have lost confidence over the activities of Sabyasachi Dutta, present Mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation. His manner of functioning has lost our confidence," read the letter submitted by the TMC councillors. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 19:31 IST

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 19:17 IST

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 19:15 IST

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 19:12 IST

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 19:07 IST

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 19:00 IST

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:50 IST

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:43 IST

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:38 IST

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:37 IST

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:27 IST

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:23 IST

