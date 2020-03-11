Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 11 (ANI): BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Wednesday said that big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in the Yes Bank scam; he further enlisted the names of 10 companies which are the major defaulters in the case.

"Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in the Yes Bank scam. The major defaulters in this scam are 10 companies," Somaiya tweeted.

"Yes Bank Scam Major Defaulters: Anil Ambani Group - Rs 12,800 crore, Essel Group - Rs 8,400 crore, DHFL Group - Rs 4,735 crore, IL&FS - Rs 2,500 crore, Jet Air - Rs 1,100 crore, Cox & Kings, Go Travel - Rs 1,000 crore, BM Khaitan Group - Rs 1,250 crore, Omkar Realtors - Rs 2,710 crore, Radius Developers - Rs 1,200 crore, C G Power Thapar Group - Rs 500 crore. All these are Bad Companies," he added.

Earlier, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had said that a moratorium has been imposed on Yes Bank, stressing that the bank's financial capability has undergone a steady decline largely due to the inability of the bank to raise capital.

During the period of moratorium, the Yes Bank Ltd will not, without the permission in writing of the RBI, make in the aggregate, payment to a depositor of a sum exceeding Rs 50,000 lying to his credit in any savings, current or any other deposit account. (ANI)

