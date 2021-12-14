Big farmers' protest to take place in West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari

Hooghly (West Bengal) [India], December 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and leader of opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said a big farmers' movement will take place in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Adhikari said, "West Bengal's condition is bad. There is black marketing of fertilizers and no subsidy on electricity. Three farmers have died by suicide within two months. Mamata Banerjee removed the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and implemented a third-party scheme. This impacted the farmers badly. A big farmers' movement will take place in Bengal. There will be a central rally."

West Bengal BJP launched a three-day sit-in at Singur on Tuesday to corner the Mamata Banerjee government over the farmers' issue in West Bengal. (ANI)