'Big industrialists' always on agenda of BJP, RSS; not 'labourers': Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday hit out at the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), stating that there have always been "big industrialists" on their agenda and not the "labourers".

Addressing the 33rd Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) Plenary Session, the Congress president said, "Today I have come to the session of the INTUC. Labour-related issues have been very close to my heart. INTUC with a glorious history was established on May 3, 1947, with the blessings of Gandhiji and Sardar Patelji."

He further slammed those who ask what Congress has done in 70 years and said the grand old party gave voting rights to all citizens at a time when most of the nations did not have such provisions.

The Congress chief said that BR Ambedkar and India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru gave the right of universal adult franchise to India.

"Many people ask what Congress has done? Congress has given equal voting right, and adult franchises because of which one became MLA, CM and PM. Many countries never had voting right for women but our constitution was adopted, all got the voting rights," he said.

Hailing Nehru's contribution, he said from Bhakra Nangal Dam, Hirakud, Damodar valley, AIIMS, ISRO, IIT, BHEL and others were built by the Congress. "Even Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru termed it as the temple and pilgrimage of modern India. We are real people, not fake like you. we have built the nation and have shown it by making it."

He pointed out that important legislations like Industrial Disputes Act, Minimum Wages Act, Employees' Provident Funds Act and Bonded Labour (Abolition) Act were brought during Congress rule.

''How many acts were brought in by Modi-Shah? Instead of getting welfare measures, they converted it into a code of four laws,'' he said.



"When we got independence, we couldn't make needles, 90 per cent of the requirement were fulfilled by import. In 1974, imports were reduced by 9 per cent, it was the achievement of congress. Why is Modi not realising it," he said.

He said that by spending one lakh crore, PM Modi promised a bullet train from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. "Did any labour travel in that bullet train? They only change the name and engine. Like Vande Bharat, Vande Mataram. He went to Karnataka, he again flagged off a train to Varanasi, they changed the engine and colour and said they have done it. Efforts were done by congress," he added.

The Congress chief alleged that after 2014, the BJP government harmed workers' rights. He further claimed that today, there is no social justice anywhere adding that everyone is busy exploiting our labourers.

"There was always a place for big industrialists in the agenda of BJP and RSS, but not for the labourers," he said.

Kharge said when workers' movement gained strength then to protect the interests of owners, they created a counter organisation to INTUC to oppose the workers and protect the interests of owners.

Attacking the BJP government over the Adani-Hindeburg issue, Kharge accused the government has made Parliament a "rubber stamp" with members not allowed to raise their voices.

He also demanded Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindeburg issue.

''Government has made Parliament a rubber stamp. When we want to put forward our views, we are not allowed to do so. Our people got notices, one woman MP was suspended, why? They were raising the voice of the people and against Adani,'' he said.

Kharge claimed that Adani's wealth grew from Rs 3,000 crore from 2004 to eventually Rs 12 lakh crore. (ANI)

