"Big victory": MP Harbhajan Singh as AAP sweeps MCD polls

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday ended the high-stakes Delhi Municipal Corporation elections by winning 134 of the total 250 wards of the city, the party MP Harbhajan Singh said that the victory in the civic body polls was a big task to achieve.

"It is a big victory. This was a big task to achieve. I extend congratulations to all including Kejriwal ji," the former cricketer said while talking to ANI.

AAP won the battle for control over the MCD uprooting 15-year rule by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

AAP won 134 wards while BJP came second with 104 wards. Congress managed to get 9 wards while three wards were bagged by Independents.

"Thanks to the people of Delhi for this grand victory and many congratulations to all. Now all of us together have to make Delhi clean and beautiful," tweeted AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.



Taking to Twitter, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "Today, honesty and work defeated the world's biggest party which was ruling MCD for 15 years. The people of Delhi have given us a big responsibility to make Delhi clean and beautiful under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal. Let us all work together to make Delhi the best city in the country."

"Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Delhi for trusting the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi MCD. By defeating the world's biggest and most negative party, the people of Delhi have made a staunch honest and working Arvind Kejriwal win. For us, this is not just a victory, it is a big responsibility," added Sisodia.

Way earlier than the final results were declared, celebrations started at the Aam Aadmi Party office in the national capital after the trends showed that the party is set to take over the MCD from the BJP.

The party workers gathered in front of the office and rejoiced, danced and chanted slogans praising party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

In a fiercely fought battle, the BJP began the day by leading in the initial trends for nearly one and a half hours initially, however, the trends started shifting as the AAP gained the lead and maintained thereafter until the final results were declared.

The polls for 250 wards in the national capital were held on December 4 with about 50 per cent voter turnout and a total of 1,349 candidates in the fray. However, the low voter turnout did not prove to be an indicator of pro-incumbency.

This was the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise. There were 272 wards in Delhi and three corporations - NDMC, SDMC, and EDMC in Delhi from 2012-2022 that later reunified into an MCD that had formally come into existence on May 22. (ANI)

