Bihar: Amit Shah says Nitish Kumar seeking Sonia Gandhi's shelter, sitting in Lalu's lap for PM's post

Patna (Bihar) [India], February 25 (ANI): Training his guns at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the former is seeking Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's shelter as he is "greedy" for Prime Ministerial post.

Addressing the "Kisan-Majdoor Samagam" on the occasion of Swami Sahjanand Saraswati ji's Jayanti, he said, "Nitish Kumar, who spent his entire life opposing Congress, is taking the shelter of Sonia Gandhi only because of the greed for Prime Minister's post."

Coming down heavily on the Bihar CM Kumar, Shah said that the former is now sitting in RJD patriarch Lalu Yadav's lap as he has a fascination for Prime Minister's post.

"Nitish Kumar, who broke the Janata Party, because he wanted to fight against Lalu Yadav's politics of casteism and corruption is now sitting in the lap of Lalu Yadav in the fascination for Prime Minister's post," said Shah.

Referring to the thoughts of Swami Sahajanand for farmers and labourers, he said that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi could fulfil them and no one else can.

"In 2009-14, food grains worth 1.45 lakh were purchased, while during 2014-19, the BJP government bought wheat and paddy worth 8 lakh crore. But the farmers of Bihar did not get its benefit, now the BJP government will be formed, then the farmers of Bihar will also be benefited," said Shah.

Addressing the "Kisan-Majdoor Samagam" he said that the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government has resolved to set up government dairies in 2 lakh panchayats through cooperatives.

Amit Shah urged the people not to worry about Lalu as the BJP government will be formed in Bihar and there will be no theft of fodder in the state.



"Under PM Modi's rule, the agriculture budget was increased to buy paddy and wheat on MSP, but the budget in Bihar is the same. Bihar has become Jungle Raj in Nitish Kumar's fascination for power," he said.

"Our Prime Minister says that there is a lot of potential for dairy in Bihar. Bihar has land, water and hardworking farmers. If properly managed in Bihar, Bihar can become the largest milk-producing state in the whole of India," he added.

Referring to the 2014 Manmohan-Sonia government, Shah said that the budget for agriculture during their government was 25 thousand crore rupees, which the Modi government increased.

"In 2014, during the Manmohan-Sonia government, the budget for agriculture was 25 thousand crore rupees, in the budget of 2023, the Modi government increased the budget for agriculture to 1 lakh 25 thousand crore rupees. This tells that the Prime Minister of the country has kept the farmers at the Center," said Shah.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be restricted to under 100 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, if all the opposition parties fight unitedly.

Addressing the Mahagathbandhan rally in Purnea, the Chief Minister said "When I left them (BJP) and came here, different parties from every state across the country called me and thanked me and asked me to remain united. Now we are only waiting for Congress. If all the opposition parties come together and fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together then the BJP will be restricted under 100 seats. If everyone unites then it will be a big thing. I was waiting for this."

Shah further added that Swami Sahajanand Saraswati rose above caste, religion, creed and sect, he gathered farmers from all over the country.

"Swami Sahajanand Saraswati ji fought against the British Empire, opposed the Zamindari system and led the labourers. Rising above caste, religion, creed and sect, he gathered farmers from all over the country," he said.

"Swami Sahajanand Saraswati ji and Subhash Babu both were associated with the same ideology. Despite being a monk, he actively participated in the freedom movement of the country," said Shah.

Amit Shah said that it was Sahajanand Saraswati who did the work of bringing farmers and labourers to the centre point in India's systems.

"Swami ji had said at that time- The one who produces food and clothes will make laws This year of India belongs to him, now he will rule it. Sahajanand Saraswati ji did the work of bringing farmers and labourers to the centre point in India's systems," he said.


