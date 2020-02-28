Bihar announces Rs 1000-Rs 50,000 reward for reporting cases of bribery

Patna (Bihar) [India], Feb 28 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal that seeks to curb corruption, asking people to report cases of bribery and get rewards ranging between Rs 1,000 to Rs 50,000.

The proposal was among the 16 proposals which got the nod by the Bihar Cabinet on Thursday.

According to the decision, the state government will reward people who report cases of employees and officials who demand bribes.

The state government will also set up a prize fund, which will take care of expenses of to and fro travel to court, court expenses of the complainant as well as an additional Rs 200 to take care of food and drink.

The complainant's identity will be kept confidential.

The Cabinet also announced approval for creating an additional 188 posts for Patna Metro.

Moreover, the Cabinet approved the release of Rs 98 crore for 147 new schools.

It also gave nod for the permanent appointment of 13 assistant engineers of the Rural Works Department (RWD).

It also decided to suspend the RWD Superintendent Engineer Om Prakash Manjhi from service.

The annual travel allowance of the personal assistant and secretary of Minister has been raised to Rs 3 lakh from Rs 1.5 lakh previously. (ANI)

