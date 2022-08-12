Bihar Assembly session on August 24, Speaker refuses to comment on notice against him

Patna (Bihar) [India], August 12 (ANI): With the change in government in Bihar, a session of the state assembly has been convened for August 24. Legislators of the ruling Mahagathbandhan have given a notice for the removal of Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Sinha, who is a BJP MLA, on Thursday refused to comment on the no-confidence notice submitted against him.

"As long as I am on this post, I will give no statement to the media on this (political development)," Sinha told reporters.



The motion against Sinha is likely to be taken up by the House when it meets to enable the Nitish Kumar government to prove its majority.

Nitish Kumar-led government will go for floor test on August 24. Kumar had earlier said that the government has the support of seven parties and 164 MLAs.

Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar chief minister on Wednesday for a record eighth time after he severed ties with BJP a day earlier and resigned as chief minister.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took oath as Deputy Chief Minister. (ANI)

