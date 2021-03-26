Bihar Assembly Speaker decides to hand over video footage of Assembly's March 23 proceedings to Ethics Committee

Patna (Bihar) [India], March 25 (ANI): Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha has decided to hand over the video footage of the Assembly's March 23 proceedings to the Ethics Committee to review the MLAs' conduct and take action, informed Bihar Assembly PRO.

Bihar Assembly Speaker has asked the additional chief secretary and DGP to identify the police personnel who misbehaved with MLAs in the Assembly on March 23 and submit a report to him, as per the PRO.

The Speaker also said that it is the responsibility of everyone to take care of the dignity of the House.



On Tuesday, the assembly session in Bihar witnessed multiple adjournments as the RJD leaders shouted slogans against the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021. After a few Opposition leaders prevented Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha from leaving his chamber, police personnel reached the assembly premises to evict the MLAs. Women MLAs of the Opposition were carried out of the assembly building by women security personnel.

RJD MLA Satish Kumar was also carried on a stretcher from the Bihar assembly after he was allegedly manhandled by 'police and local goons' inside the assembly during a protest against the Bill.

Following this, Tejashwi Yadav alleged that Opposition MLAs wanted to speak against the bill but they were assaulted. (ANI)

