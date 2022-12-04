Bihar BJP chief blasts Mahagathbandhan over tall poll claims

Patna (Bihar) [India], December 4 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a strategy to confront the JDU-RJD government on every front in the Bihar Assembly, party sources said on Sunday.

The meeting of the Bihar unit of BJP took place at the BJP office in Patna, presided over by state party president Sanjay Jaiswal.

The current political developments in the state were discussed in the meeting, alongside, many leaders from the Mithila region and entrepreneurs who were included in the party.

After the induction of members of 'Friends of Mithila' into the BJP, Jaiswal welcomed everyone to strengthen the party and reach the masses with the principles of the party.

Jaiswal, speaking at the event slammed the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government for his announcement of initiating a caste census starting January 7.



"CM Nitish Kumar is defying the Supreme Court and the High Court", stated Jaiswal, adding that "An all-party meeting should be convened and opinion must have been taken before announcing such measure".

He further advised the government that the Rohingyas and Bangladeshis need to be kept away from the ethnic census, and added, "Everyone needs to know about the census planning".

Speaking about the issue of the Bihar State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) and the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) candidates' protest in the state, he said, "TET and STET candidates are being harassed, this is not right. The "Mahagathbandhan" government has forgotten its manifesto's promises".

Alleging the Grand Alliance was making false election promises only to forget it later, Jaiswal said, "In the first cabinet itself, the promise of giving 10 lakh government jobs, equal pay for equal work, and salary to livelihood sisters has been forgotten".

"Tejashwi Yadav, who promised employment to the people, has forgotten his promise once he himself became employed after acquiring his chair", said Jaiswal, blasting the RJD leader and Bihar Deputy CM.

"BJP will work to raise every issue in the winter session", assured Jaiswal.

The winter session of the Bihar Legislature will be held from December 13 to 19. (ANI)

