Bihar Cabinet decides to celebrate Arun Jaitley's birth anniversary as state event

Patna (Bihar) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): The Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday passed a resolution to observe former union minister Arun Jaitley's birth anniversary on December 28 as a state event every year.

The decision was conveyed to the media by Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat Department, Upendra Nath Pandey in Patna.

The BJP leader had breathed his last on August 24, 2019, in AIIMS, Delhi at the age of 66.

Jaitley first became a cabinet minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He also served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009.

He was appointed finance minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014 and had opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons.

Decisions related to sanctioning money for building roads in Digha and Biharsharif were also taken by the government.

An amount of Rs 19.4 crore was sanctioned from Bihar's Contingency Fund for a long human chain on January 19, 2020. The human chain has been planned to promote greenery and will also aim at promoting the government's anti-drug drive along with eradicating child marriage. (ANI)

