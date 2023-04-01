Bihar clashes: Amit Shah's visit to Sasaram called off

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Sasaram in Bihar's Rohtas has been called off due to the imposition of Section 144 following clashes in the district.

"Union Home minister Amit Shah was supposed to come to Sasaram for an event. As Bihar government imposed Section 144 we have to cancel the event. How can we hold an event like this?" state Bharatiya Janata Party chief Samrat Chaudhary said on Saturday.

Section 144 was imposed in the town due to clashes between two groups after Ram Navami celebrations on March 31.

Bihar Police today said that the situation in Sasaram and in Biharsharif in Nalanda district is "completely normal and under control."



Police said that 27 persons have been arrested in Nalanda and 18 in Sasaram in connection with the incident after identifying anti-social elements.

"The situation in Biharsharif of Nalanda and Sasaram of Rohtas is completely normal and under control. Two FIRs have been registered in Nalanda and Rohtas and 27 and 18 people have been arrested respectively identifying anti-social elements," Bihar Police tweeted.

The police said that adequate security has been deployed in the districts and the senior officials have also been camping in the violence-hit area.

"Ram Navami processions have been completed in Bihar Sharif and Sasaram. An adequate number of force and magistrate's deputation is going on at both places. Senior officials are camping at the spot," the Bihar police posted on its Twitter handle.

Social media is also being monitored to prevent any spread of provocative or false news.

Police appealed to the people not to believe in rumours and sought their cooperation in maintaining law and order.

"General public is requested not to pay heed to rumours. Cooperate with the police and administration in maintaining peace and order," it tweeted.

Earlier today, the Superintendent of Police of Nalanda, Ashok Mishra appealed to the people not to believe rumours and to maintain peace.

"Police are patrolling the area, and are on alert. We're maintaining peace. Over 20 people were arrested. Eight people were injured and three sustained bullet injuries. People should not believe rumours. The situation is under control now," Mishra told ANI.

On Friday, a clash broke out between two groups after the Ram Navami procession. Stone pelting and arson of vehicles also occurred, a senior official of the police said.

Meanwhile, minor clashes occurred on Friday after idol immersion in Kharik in Naugachia in Bhagalpur district. "There was a minor clash between people from Hindu and Muslim communities after idol immersion. The situation is under control now. Peace is being maintained. A woman was injured," SDPO, Naugachia said.

Further investigation into the cases is underway. (ANI)