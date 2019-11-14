CM Nitish Kumar speaking to reporters in Patna on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Bihar CM defends decision of President Rule in Maharashtra

ANI | Updated: Nov 14, 2019 12:48 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday defended the decision of President's rule in Maharashtra saying that there were no other options left with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari since no party was able to form the government in the state.
"When nobody is forming the government then what is the way out? Political parties in Maharashtra should see the matter. How does it concern us?" he told reporters when asked about the President's rule in Maharashtra.
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also condoled the death of mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh and called him the pride of Bihar.
74-year-old Singh passed away earlier in the day at Patna Medical College and Hospital.
Maharashtra came under President's rule after the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP indicated they were not willing to form a government.
The NCP and Congress too had said they were not in an urgency to form government in the wake of the imposition of President's Rule and said they will sort out all issues among themselves and their allies before talking to Shiv Sena.
Congress and NCP had fought the assembly polls together. BJP had emerged as the single-largest party with 105 seats and Shiv Sena had finished second with 56 seats in the 288-member assembly. (ANI)

