Bihar CM hits out at Pavan Varma over his letter seeking explanation for BJP-JDU alliance in Delhi polls

Patna (Bihar) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday hit out again at senior JD(U) leader Pavan K Varma over the letter written by the latter to the former about the alliance of the party with the BJP for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

Speaking to media, when asked about the letter, Kumar said, "That is not a letter. If a person is in the party, he writes a letter explaining the issue and then a reply is given to that person. Sending an e-mail without even informing and straight away going to the press doesn't make any sense to me. I don't consider that to be a letter."

On January 20, Pavan Varma had tweeted a copy of the letter that he wrote to Kumar. His tweet read, "This is the letter I have written to Nitish Kumar today asking him how the JD(U) has formed an alliance with the BJP for the Delhi elections, given his own views on the BJP, and the massive national outrage against the divisive CAA-NPR-NRC scheme."

On Thursday Kumar had said, "They should go wherever they want," while replying to reporters on Prashant Kishor and Pavan Verma's repeated questions about the party's stand's on the Citizenship Act.

"It is their personal decision. They should go wherever they want. We don't have an objection. Don't look at JD(U)in the context of statements by some people. JD(U)works with determination. We have a clear stand and don't have any confusion," the Chief Minister had told reporters here. (ANI)

