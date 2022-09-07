Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets CPI (ML) General Secretary in Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday met with the General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Dipankar Bhattacharya in the national capital.

Kumar is in Delhi since Monday afternoon to work for Opposition unity for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Ever since his arrival in Delhi, Bihar CM has met leaders of a number of parties in the country.

Nitish Kumar met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday and then met Samajwadi Party leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

He also met Indian National Lok Dal leader Om Prakash Chautala.

He also met with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sharad Yadav in Delhi, who said, "It is necessary that the opposition parties come together. There is no better face (of Opposition) than Nitish Kumar."

This came days after Nitish Kumar broke the alliance with the BJP in August and formed the government with RJD in Bihar.

Earlier Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao had also visited Bihar and met Nitish Kumar, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as part of efforts towards opposition unity. (ANI)