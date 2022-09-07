Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets CPI(ML) General Secretary, holds discussion on Opposition Unity

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): (ANI): Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar on Wednesday met Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) General Secretary Deepankar Bhattacharya in his party office and discussed various issues including the development of Bihar and an urgent need for forging a dynamic and broad-based opposition unity.

After meeting with CPI(ML) General Secretary, Kumar said, "Seven political parties united in Bihar and we are running the government together and on the other side there is only Bharatiya Janata Party. We had a discussion on how to work for the development of the state with consensus, how to uplift every section of the society and the work has to be done for the welfare of people."

"I have met all the people in Delhi and many of them thanked me for coming out from NDA. Everyone wishes that there should be unity in every state and such an atmosphere will be created in the country in the coming days," the chief minister added.

CM of Bihar further said that everyone is talking about opposition unity, wait for some time, it is going to be good.

"Everyone realizes that those who have the power in their hands, they are creating damage everywhere in the country," he added.

"CPI(ML) General Secretary Deepankar Bhattacharya and Nitish Kumar also discussed to stop the BJP's bulldozer raj in the country. Burning issues of Bihar also came up in the discussion" the party said in a Statement.

CPIML General Secretary told ANI that he raised the urgent need for a united attempt for the release of political prisoners, who are lodged behind bars on fabricated charges.

"We want that what happened in Bihar, should happen on a national level. In Bihar, BJP was left alone and other parties came together. This Bihar model should be repeated across the nation. Nitish ji is working hard and hard work will bear fruit," said Bhattacharya.



He further said that the formation of a non-BJP government in Bihar is a step in the right direction to rid the country of the BJP's politics of conspiracy and disaster and generates fresh hope in forces fighting against attacks on the Constitution and democracy.

Two leaders emphasised the need for coordinated efforts to fulfil the needs and aspirations of the people of Bihar and advance the agenda of opposition unity to defend democracy and save India.

Kumar has been in Delhi since Monday afternoon to work for Opposition unity for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Ever since his arrival in Delhi, Bihar CM has met leaders various political parties in the country.

Nitish Kumar met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

He also met Indian National Lok Dal leader Om Prakash Chautala.

He also met with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sharad Yadav in Delhi, who said, "It is necessary that the opposition parties come together. There is no better face (of Opposition) than Nitish Kumar."

This came days after Nitish Kumar broke the alliance with the BJP in August and formed the government with RJD in Bihar.

Earlier Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao had also visited Bihar and met Nitish Kumar, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as part of efforts towards opposition unity. (ANI)

