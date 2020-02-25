Bihar first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC, says Tejashwi Yadav

Patna (Bihar) [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said that Bihar is the first NDA-ruled state that has passed a resolution to not implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"People who were saying that they will not move even one inch back on the citizenship issue have had to retract today in Bihar," Tejashwi told ANI.

Earlier in the day, the Bihar Assembly passed a resolution to not implement the NRC in the state.

"Bihar is the first NDA ruled state that has passed a resolution to not implement the NRC. This is a victory of the Constitution. Today we have fulfilled the dreams of people who had supported us and of Lalu Ji," he added.

The Assembly also passed a resolution to implement the National Population Register (NPR) but in its 2010 form, with an amendment.

"The Bihar government has written to the Centre seeking the omission of 'contentious clauses' from the NPR forms," said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the state assembly. (ANI)

