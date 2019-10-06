RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav talking to ANI in Patna on Sunday.
Bihar: Flood not a natural calamity, but result of Nitish Kumar's failure, says RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 20:10 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said the flood in the state capital is not a natural calamity but the failure of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar led government for which he should resign.
"Nitish Kumar is responsible for this situation. He has completely failed and has fallen in the eyes of the people. Yet his conscience has not awakened. He should take the responsibility and resign on moral grounds," said Yadav while speaking to ANI.
Yadav said the Chief Minister and his government were squarely responsible for the deluge and not the "nature".
In reply to a question, Yadav reiterated: "Floods in Patna are not a natural calamity. During floods, the administration could not even find maps of the city. Officials are not there. Nitish Kumar talks of development, but where is development? How is Patna a smart city then?"
"Not only officials but also ministers are responsible. The Chief Minister himself is responsible and he cannot shrug his responsibility, saying that it is a natural calamity," he said.
Yadav said that water pumps were not working, and drains were clogged. Though the water has started receding, many areas are flooded even after 10 days.
"There should be a serious investigation into these lapses and the responsibility should be fixed. Those guilty should be punished," added Yadav.
Chief Minister Kumar on Wednesday had claimed that climate change had caused floods in Patna.
"The change in climate has led to drought, sudden heavy rainfall and the present condition in Bihar. There were flash floods in 12-13 districts in July this year. Later, the water level in Ganga rose. Now, sudden heavy rainfall has flooded many areas in Patna," Kumar had said.
Over 70 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the state so far. (ANI)

