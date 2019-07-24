Representative image
Bihar floods: DM Darbhanga orders all schools to remain closed

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 22:33 IST

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], July 24 (ANI): All schools in Bihar's Darbhanga district have been ordered to remain closed till the next order owing to floods, District Magistrate (DM) Thiyagrajan SM said on Wednesday.
"All schools, both govt and private, to remain closed till the next order, in the light of the floods," the order by Thiyagrajan read.
The Darbhanga district has been one of the worst affected by the floods in Bihar.
While residents of the Kakarghatti village had to set up temporary residences on NH-57 while many people across the district have been forced to leave their homes.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has pressed into service two helicopters to provide succour to flood-affected victims in Darbhanga, Sitamarhi and Madhubani districts of Bihar.
The helicopters stationed at Darbhanga were deployed by the IAF's Central Air Command after a request was made by the Bihar government, an Air Force statement said.
Around 12 districts including Sheohar, Dharbangha, Sitamarhi, North Champaran, Madhubani, Araria, and Kishanganj have been severely affected due to floods in the state. (ANI)

