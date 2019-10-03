Ram Kripal Yadav (File Photo)
Ram Kripal Yadav (File Photo)

Bihar floods: Ram Kripal Yadav slams state govt for 'not looking at rural areas'

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 02:33 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): In wake of the floods creating havoc in Bihar, BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav on Wednesday criticised the state government for not looking at the flood-situation in rural areas and "only focusing on Patna".
"State administration is only focusing on Patna. They are not looking at rural areas, people are crying. Cattle are dying due to unavailability of food. Even I didn't get a boat, I had to use a makeshift boat to visit flooded areas," Yadav said.
Yadav on Wednesday fell into the flood-water after the makeshift boat he was travelling in capsized in Masaurhi area of the district here during his visit to the flood-affected areas.
The incident took place when Yadav was in Ramnibigha village to take stock of the situation. He was rescued by the locals.
The flood in the state capital has troubled several other leaders as well.
On Tuesday, water entered into the residence of state Health Minister Mangal Pandey in Patna.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi and his family were on Monday also bailed out by National and State Disaster Response Forces (NDRF) as they were stranded after flood-water burst into their house. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 03:17 IST

Historians will be interested in Pak publicly acknowledging it...

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Historians will be interested in Pakistan publicly acknowledging that it was supplying arms, Senior Indian lawyer Harish Salve remarked on Wednesday after the UK court ruled against Pakistan in the decades-old Hyderabad fund case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 03:17 IST

Everybody's same as far as political exploitation of Bapu is...

Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Tushar Gandhi, great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, on Wednesday said that everybody is the same as far as political exploitation of Bapu is concerned.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 03:02 IST

Poetry has the power to change, transform: Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Poetry believes that poetry has the power to change, to transform and bring in the better social order.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 02:51 IST

Ahead of Haryana polls, Anil Vij says Congress is divided into groups

Ambala (Haryana) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Haryana Minister Anil Vij has alleged that the Congress party in the state is divided into groups.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 02:39 IST

Chhattisgarh: DRG jawan injured in IED blast

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): A jawan of the District Reserve Guard was injured in an IED blast by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 01:51 IST

Man accused of committing theft at Piyush Goyal's residence arrested

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Police has arrested a man accused of committing theft at the residence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 01:46 IST

Haryana polls: Hooda, Surjewala, Kuldeep Bishnoi in Congress'...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kuldeep Bishnoi have been named in Congress party's list of 84 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 01:09 IST

Maharashtra elections: Congress releases new list of 20 candidates

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The Congress party has released another list of 20 candidates for the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 01:09 IST

SAD to provide legal aid to Balwant Singh Rajoana's family

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday said that the commutation of the death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana into life term was part of a process aimed at bringing closure to the festering wounds of the Sikh community.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 23:35 IST

UP: Cong MLA attends special Assembly session to talk about development

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Even as the Congress boycotted the special session of Uttar Pradesh Assembly on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, party MLA Aditi Singh attended it, saying that she wanted to talk about development.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 23:33 IST

I shall request finance minister to waive off GST levied on...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday stated that he will request the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman to waive off the GST levied on finished Khadi products on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 23:33 IST

Gandhi saw 'ray of hope' in Kashmir during partition violence: Governor

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday said Mahatma Gandhi saw a "ray of hope" in Kashmir when India and Pakistan were facing violence at the time of the partition.

Read More
iocl