Bihar floods: Ram Kripal Yadav slams state govt for 'not looking at rural areas'

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): In wake of the floods creating havoc in Bihar, BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav on Wednesday criticised the state government for not looking at the flood-situation in rural areas and "only focusing on Patna".

"State administration is only focusing on Patna. They are not looking at rural areas, people are crying. Cattle are dying due to unavailability of food. Even I didn't get a boat, I had to use a makeshift boat to visit flooded areas," Yadav said.

Yadav on Wednesday fell into the flood-water after the makeshift boat he was travelling in capsized in Masaurhi area of the district here during his visit to the flood-affected areas.

The incident took place when Yadav was in Ramnibigha village to take stock of the situation. He was rescued by the locals.

The flood in the state capital has troubled several other leaders as well.

On Tuesday, water entered into the residence of state Health Minister Mangal Pandey in Patna.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi and his family were on Monday also bailed out by National and State Disaster Response Forces (NDRF) as they were stranded after flood-water burst into their house. (ANI)

