Bihar floods: Villagers in Darbhanga set up temporary shelters on NH-57

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], July 22 (ANI): Residents of Kakarghatti village here have been forced to set up temporary shelters on the National Highway 57 after flood water entered their houses and farms.

Police officials from the Sadar police station on Monday said they were taking steps to ensure the safety of locals and keep the road operational as well.

"We are taking measures to ensure the safety of the people. At the same time, we are trying to keep the roads operational," Devnandan Das, an official from the Sadar police station, told ANI.

Locals have complained not to have received any monetary help from the state government and are facing many hardships due to floods.

"We are yet to receive any compensation. We are forced to live on the roads as water has entered our homes. Our livestock and farm produce are all under threat," said Chalitar Sahni, a local.

The women have complained of lack of clean water and food for the families and added that the safety of their children is their biggest concern.

"We neither have enough food. There is not even clean water for us to drink. The biggest problem is the safety of children. With vehicles moving all day long on the road, their safety is a big worry for us," said Samudri Devi, another local resident.

On July 16, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that a total of 1.25 lakh people had been rescued so far in the state.

Around 12 districts including Sheohar, Dharbangha, Sitamarhi, North Champaran, Madhubani, Araria, and Kishanganj have been severely affected due to floods.

On July 19, the Chief Minister had kickstarted the process of sending cash relief of Rs 6,000 directly into the bank accounts of flood-affected families.

However, several people living in flood-hit areas have claimed that they have not received any aid from the government. (ANI)

