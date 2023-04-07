"Bihar govt has failed in its duty" AIMIM attacks Nitish Kumar govt over communal clashes

Nalanda (Bihar) [India], April 6 (ANI): Days after communal clashes were reported during Ram Navami processions in Bihar, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen state President Akhtarul Iman who was stopped by the Nalanda district administration from entering the city has hit out at the Nitish Kumar government alleging that it failed in its duty.

"The incident that happened in Bihar has led to huge damage. The government has failed in its duty," Iman told ANI here.

He also claimed that he was stopped earlier too when he wanted to visit the city to take stock of the situation there.

"I wanted to come here on April 4, I wrote to DM, and he told me that we are controlling the situation here, and he asked me to come later. When I questioned him that if the BJP, Congress and other party leaders were coming then why I am not allowed? He told me that they had come to meet me. So I told him that I was also coming to meet you and ask about the situation there, and what compensation has been decided for those whose homes have been burnt," AIMIM Bihar President said.

He further said that it is a question for investigation who is responsible for this incident.

Earlier on Tuesday, condemning the communal flare-up in Bihar during the Ram Navami festivities, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi down heavily on the Nitish Kumar government and said the Chief Minister still has no remorse.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief also termed the episode in Nalanda's Bihar Sharif a "complete failure" of the State government and alleged that they didn't stop the violence, despite having reported that such a situation might develop.



"Whenever there is violence in a State, the responsibility for it falls on the State government. Madrasa Azizia in Biharsharif was set ablaze, and shops of Muslim minorities were targeted. This clearly shows that there's planning behind it. Bihar's Nitish and Tejaswi governments knew Nalanda is a sensitive district yet there was a disturbance there. He (CM Nitish Kumar) has no remorse, he even attended an Iftar yesterday," Owaisi said in a press conference.

Violent clashes broke out in three districts of Bihar including Nalanda's Biharsharif, Sasaram in Rohtas and Naugachia in Bhagalpur after a Ram Navami procession on 31 March.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday held a high-level meeting over the violence in

Sasaram and Biharsharif. He asked the state police to be on the alert and announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased ones.

In Nalanda's Biharsharif, a person was killed and several others injured after clashes broke out between two groups. Six people were injured in a blast in Sasaram town of Rohtas district.

Nalanda Police on Sunday said more than 75 people were arrested in raids after the clash. Bihar Police imposed prohibitory orders in Nalanda to maintain law and order in the region. Clashes were first reported in the two districts of Bihar on Friday.

A total of 10 companies (approximately 1,000 personnel) of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), including Central Reserve Police Force, Sashastra Seema Bal and Indo-Tibetan Border Police, have been sent to Bihar after the March 31 clashes. (ANI)

