Bihar govt to provide jobs to kin of CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 11 (ANI): Bihar government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday decided to provide job to the dependents of the CRPF jawans from the state who were killed in the Pulwama attack on February 14 this year.

A decision in this regard was taken by the Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday and is awaiting approval from the Governor.

Forty-two CRPF jawans were martyred in the terror attacks on CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. Two of them hailed from Bihar - Ratan Kumar Thakur from Bhagalpur and Pintu Kumar from Begusarai. (ANI)

