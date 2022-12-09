"Bihar has rejected Nitish Kumar and Mahagatbandhan, kept faith in PM Modi": Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras after BJP wins Kurhani bypolls

Patna (Bihar) [India], December 9 (ANI): Days after BJP won Bihar's Kurhani bypoll, Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras on Friday said that the people of Bihar have rejected Nitish Kumar and the Mahagatbandhan.

"The people of Bihar have rejected Nitish Kumar and the Mahagatbandhan (Grand Alliance) in the Kurhani bypolls," said Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras.

The Union Minister, in an interview with ANI, said that bypoll results also prove that the people rejected Nitish Kumar, who used to claim himself as the leader of the downtrodden and the Dalit community.

The people have established their faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the bypolls, he added.

He also claimed that the NDA will win the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections with flying colours under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to him, from Bihar, the NDA will be winning the same number of seats as the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.



Talking about the landslide victory of the BJP in the just concluded Gujarat Assembly Elections, the Union Minister said that no party has had such a massive victory since independence and BJP has won under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

When questioned about BJP's defeat in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP leader said that the NDA might have won fewer seats, but the difference in the percentage of votes is just one per cent. "I welcome the decision of the people of Himachal Pradesh", he said.

Praising the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "Narendra Modi is the most popular leader not only in the country, but also in the whole world. There is no leader in India who can match the popularity of PM Modi."

The results of the Gujarat polls were declared on Thursday, with the BJP having a landslide victory in the Assembly Elections. Regardless of the anti-incumbency factor and intense campaigning by the opposition Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the BJP registered a win in 156 seats in the 182-member legislative assembly.

However, the BJP lost to the Congress by a few numbers in the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan sabha elections by managing to win only 25 seats as compared to 40 of the Congress in the 68-seat assembly. The rest of the seats were won by independent candidates. (ANI)

