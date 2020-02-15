A grab of the video in which the Bihar Health Minister is seen getting angry at police official for not recognizing him in Siwan [Photo/ANI]
Bihar Health Minister fumes at police officer who failed to recognise him at event

ANI | Updated: Feb 15, 2020 12:55 IST

Siwan (Bihar) [India], Feb 15 (ANI): Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey expressed anger after a police official deployed at a function here failed to recognised him and stopped him from entering the venue.
In a few seconds long video clip, the minister can be seen getting angry over the official stopping him and asking Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Jitendra Pandey to suspend Assistant Sub-Inspector of police (ASI) Ganesh Chauhan.
"Why have you deployed such policemen who do not recognise the minister. Suspend him," Pandey can be heard saying in the video.
State Art, Culture and Youth Department minister Pramod Kumar was also present during the incident. (ANI)

