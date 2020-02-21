Bihar is the center of unemployment, says Tejashwi Yadav

Patna (Bihar) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said that Bihar has become the 'center of unemployment' in the country.

"Our Bihar, the same Bihar which was once the focal point of education, is in bad shape today. Bihar has also become the center point of unemployment in the country. Bihar's unemployment rate has reached 11.47 per cent," said the RJD leader in an open letter.

This comes at the backdrop of 'Berozgaari Hatao Yatra' organised by the RJD leader in view of the state assembly elections to be held later this year.

The unemployment rally announced by the RJD leader is slated to commence from the Veterinary College ground on February 23.

Taking on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi asked a series of questions over the state of unemployment in Bihar: "How many jobs has the Nitish government created in 15 years? How many crore youth of Bihar are unemployed? How many crore unemployed have registered for employment in the employment office? The government should answer all this."

He further called upon the students to join his unemployment movement against the state government.

"I call upon youth, students, parents and all the people of Bihar to come forward," he said. (ANI)

