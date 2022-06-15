Bihar: JD(U) expels spokesperson Ajay Alok, 3 others from party

Patna (Bihar) [India] June 15 (ANI): In a major political development in Bihar, the ruling Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday expelled its spokesperson Ajay Alok from the primary membership of the party.

Besides Ajay Alok, JD(U) has also suspended state general secretaries Anil Kumar and Vipin Kumar Yadav from primary membership.



"Party's state general secretaries Anil Kumar and Vipin Yadav and spokesperson Ajay Alok are relieved of their posts and suspended from party's primary membership. Party leader Jitendra Neeraj is also being suspended from the primary membership of the party. This decision has been taken to strengthen the party and maintain discipline in the party," Bihar JDU chief Umesh Singh Kushwaha told reporters here.

According to JD(U) statement, the leaders were expelled due to anti-party activities.



"For the last few months, there were complaints about running programmes against the interests of the party and misleading the workers. Some office-bearers were asked to refrain from such actions, but despite this, anti-party activities continued," the statement said.

Following his expulsion, Ajay Alok said, "Badi der kar di meherbaan aate aate. I am thankful to the party for relieving me. It was a long association with the party and was a good experience. All my best wishes with you."

The development comes days after JD(U) denied senior party leader RCP Singh's re-nomination to Rajya Sabha. Singh was once considered a confidante of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

However, it is believed that the four leaders were expelled by JD(U) due to their closeness with the party leader and Union Minister RCP Singh.

Notably, Singh, who was the only minister from the JD(U) quota in the NDA government, is set to retire from Rajya Sabha on July 7. He will not be able to continue as Union Minister for more than six months once he ceased to be a Member of Parliament. (ANI)

