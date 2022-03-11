Bihar legislative council elections: BJP denies tickets to three sitting MLCs

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday has released the list of 12 candidates from its quota for the Bihar legislative council elections to be held in Bihar.

The party has fielded new candidates after denying tickets to three sitting MLCs. The party has denied tickets to Rajan Kumar Singh, Aditya Narayan Pandey and Sachidanand Rai, the sitting MLCs from Aurangabad, Gopalganj and Saran respectively.

The legislative council of Bihar consists of a total of 75 seats. Voting for the election will take place on 24 MLC seats in Bihar out of which BJP is contesting on 12 seats followed by JD(U) on 11 seats, and Pashupati Paras' Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party on one seat.



The people who have been nominated by the BJP are Dileep Kumar Singh from Aurangabad, Santosh Kumar Singh from Rohtas-cum-Kaimur (sitting MLC), Dharmendra Kumar Singh from Saran, Manoj Kumar Singh from Siwan, Rajeev Kumar from Gopalganj, Rajesh Kumar alias Bablu Gupta from East Champaran (sitting MLC), Sunil Chaudhary from Darbhanga, Tarun Kumar from Samastipur, Rajeev Kumar from Begusarai-cum-Khagaria, Nutan Singh from Saharsa-cum-Madhepura-cum-Supaul (sitting MLC), Dileep Kumar Jaiswal from Purnea-cum-Araria-cum-Kishanganj (sitting MLC), and Ashok Kumar Aggarwal from Katihar (sitting MLC).

Bihar BJP had submitted the list of candidates for the elections to the Bihar Legislative Council to the Central leadership a few days ago. After this, today the central leadership released the list.

The voting for the Legislative Council elections will be held on April 4 and the results of the elections will come on April 7. (ANI)

