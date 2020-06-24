Bihar mahagathbandhan leaders begin poll preparations

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANl): Leaders of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar held a meeting through video-conferencing on Wednesday and discussed poll preparations and strategy for upcoming Bihar assembly elections likely to be held in October-November this year.

It was the first such meeting of grand alliance leaders since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and most leaders sought formation of a coordination committee.

Among those who took part in the meeting were Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Ahmed Patel and Bihar state Congress President Madan Mohan Jha, RJD leader Manoj Jha, RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha HAM President Jitan Ram Majhi and Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahni.

RLSP leader Madhav Anand told ANI after the meeting that Mahagathbandhan leaders discussed various issues related to preparations for Bihar polls and all constituents expressed their views.

He said most of the leaders demanded "constitution of coordination committee" and the issue of leadership and seat-sharing was discussed in the meeting.

"All leaders agreed that very soon seat-sharing formula will be decided. Leader of the alliance will also be finalised in the upcoming meeting. All leaders agreed that Mahagathbandhan leaders will speak in one voice. Our alliance's primary goal is to defeat NDA and get two-thirds majority in Bihar," Anand said.

He alleged that development in Bihar has been adversely affected in Nitish Kumar government, law and order situation has deteriorated and the youth were being forced to struggle for employment.

"As a leader, Nitish Kumar government has totally failed in the state. So Mahagathbandhan is the only option for people of the state," he said. (ANI)

