Bihar: Minister Mukesh Sahani's nameplate goes missing, sparks speculation

Patna (Bihar) [India], March 25 (ANI): Political circles in Bihar were abuzz with speculations after the nameplate at the residence of the Bihar minister Mukesh Sahani went missing on Friday following three MLAs of his party, Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP), joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

VIP is part of the BJP-Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) government in Bihar.

This comes a day after Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Jaiswal on Thursday said that Mukesh Sahani-led VIP is no more with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar.





In a major setback to VIP, all of its three MLAs joined the BJP on Wednesday. Notably, Sahani who is now left as the only representative from his party as an MLC, is the sitting Minister in the Bihar government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and has shown rebellious colours in the past.

Accusing the leaders of Bihar BJP, he said that there was a conspiracy to break him from the very beginning.

The three MLAs who quit the VIP and joined the BJP are Raju Singh, Mishri Lal Yadav, and Swarna Singh.

Following BJP's demand for resignation, Sahani on Thursday refused to resign from the post of Bihar cabinet minister stating that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has to take a decision on it and he will abide by his orders. (ANI)

