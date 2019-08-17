Bihar: Mokama MLA booked under UAPA, Arms Act

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A case has been registered against Independent MLA from Mokama, Anant Kumar Singh under the Arms Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and Explosive Act.

On Friday, the police recovered an AK-47 rifle and a hand grenade from his residence in Ladma village during a raid in connection with a contract killing case.

Last month, an audio went viral in which Anant was heard giving the contract to kill a person.

Earlier, a senior police officer said: "The house was unlocked in the presence of a magistrate with proper videography. AK-47 Rifle and other suspicious things have been recovered for which we have called Bomb Squad team from Patna. We are taking further action on it. This has been recovered from the house of MLA Anant Singh."

Anant Singh, however, claimed that he was being hounded because he contested elections against Lalan Singh.

"I contested election against Lalan Singh that is why I am being hounded. Lipi Singh (Barh SP) has been brought to Barh to trouble me," he said. (ANI)

