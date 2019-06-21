Bihar: MoS Nityanand Rai sanctions Rs 25 lakh to build PICU in Samastipur hospital

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 21 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Ministry Nityanand Rai has sanctioned a sum of Rs 25 lakh to build Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at Sadar hospital in his parliamentary constituency of Samastipur.

Rai wrote a letter to District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh asking him to take speedy action and to ensure treatment of children.

In Bihar, the death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) has touched 122 in Muzaffarpur district. (ANI)

