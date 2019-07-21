Bihar: Nitish Kumar meets RJD MLA, triggers speculation

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], July 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met RJD MLA Abdul Bari Siddiqui here at his residence on Sunday, triggering speculation in the political circle.

The Chief Minister also met the people affected by floods at a school in Alinagar Assembly constituency. He was accompanied by officials from the district administration and local MLA Abdul Bari Siddiqui.

The Chief Minister inquired from them about their well being and whether they were getting their meals on time or not.

After this, the Chief Minister reached Roopaspur village where he stayed at the RJD MLA's residence. (ANI)

