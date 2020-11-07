Bihar outcome to test political strategies of top state leaders, parties express optimism about results

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Leaders of political parties on Saturday expressed optimism about prospects of their parties in Bihar polls which concluded on Saturday with some also noting that the results will have a major impact on political fortunes of top state leaders including RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and LJP chief Chirag Paswan.

A senior RJD expressed optimism about the party-led alliance forming a government while also noting that inability to get majority could lead to questions on the leadership of Yadav.

"Our party has bright prospects of forming government in Bihar under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav. November 10 will be an important day for our party. But if we fail to get a majority then questions will be raised on Tejashwi Yadav's leadership," said the leader, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

LJP leader Chirag Paswan had decided to contest the polls outside NDA and the results will show if the decision paid off. Any adverse outcome is likely to lead to a rethink about the party's strategy.



A LJP Lok Sabha MP told ANI that the election is crucial for the party's future in the state.

"Our party president Chirag Paswan has taken a bold step to go alone in the assembly polls with the vision of `Bihar First Bihari First' but we also badly missed our veteran leader Late Ram Vilas Paswan," he said.

Nitish Kumar is Chief Minister of Bihar for the last 15 years and the results will test if he continues to retain his appeal among people.

JD-U leader Ajay Alok expressed optimism of NDA again forming government in Bihar under the leadership of Nitish Kumar.

"I think that people of Bihar have once again given mandate to Nitish Kumar and he will again emerge the tallest leader of the state," he said.

A senior state BJP leader also expressed optimism of NDA forming government in the state.

The last and final phase of polling for 243-member Bihar assembly concluded on Saturday. (ANI)

