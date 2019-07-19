Bihar police lathicharge: Govt will keep doing something new like Pulwama for votes, says Pappu Yadav

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 19 (ANI): Jan Adhikar Party chief and former MP Pappu Yadav on Friday lashed out at the police lathicharge on teachers protesting near the Vidhan Sabha and said police could have utilized water cannons instead.

The former legislator also came down strongly against both the Centre and the Bihar government stating that both were indifferent to the issues faced by people and instead would come up with "something new" such as Pulwama to gain votes.

Speaking to media after reaching out to protesting teachers who were lathicharged on Thursday in the state capital, Yadav said, "Sushil Modi is watching movies and meeting actors, while Bihar is in trouble and people are dying, they are tweeting over cricket. Police could have used water cannons and arrested them as per law but they lathi-charged them, women got injured. I feel they know that they will keep doing something new every four-five months, like Pulwama and keep getting votes."

Yadav also accused Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi and the state government of destroying the state and said, "They have destroyed the state. Like Napolean, they have to be forced to commit suicide. So many people, including children and elders, are dying and poor don't have food to eat. Sushil Modi should feel ashamed at watching movies at such time and should commit suicide."

Police on Thursday resorted to lathicharge, using tear gas and water cannon on those participating in the protest organised by contractual Teachers Coordination Committee of Bihar who were demanding salaries on par with regular permanent teachers working in various government schools in the state.

The protesting teachers pelted stones and threw sticks at the police personnel, they also broke down the main gate of the Gardanibagh protest area. (ANI)

