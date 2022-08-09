Bihar political crisis: BJP wants Nitish Kumar to continue as CM, says Union Minister Kaushal Kishor

New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Amidst speculations over the fate of Bihar's NDA coalition government with the reported rift between Nitish Kumar-led Janta Dal-United (JD-U) and Bharatiya Janata Party, Union Minister Kaushal Kishor said that the BJP wants Kumar to continue as chief minister of the state.

Rumours of a growing rift between the BJP-JDU in the NDA alliance in Bihar intensified after Kumar skipped a key meeting of the NITI Aayog, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday and JD(U) leader RCP Singh tendered his resignation from the party. Singh, once considered a close aide of Nitish Kumar had announced his exit from the party after being served a notice seeking an explanation on allegations of corruption.

BJP leaders however have dismissed any estrangement with the JD(U).

"Certainly the government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar will run firmly with the BJP alliance. As far as I'm concerned and if there was such a thing, it would depend on the time and circumstances," Union Minister Kishor said.

"I do not want to wish to comment over the political situations in Bihar, but there is no such attempt from the BJP which would have raised any dispute or confusion. JDU will take its call as per its ongoing meeting, but it is to underscore that the BJP definitely wants Nitish Kumar to continue as the Chief Minister of the state," he said further.



Talking further, he said that the coalition government-- comprising BJP, JDU, and all others-- in the state will work more strongly for the welfare of Bihar and the countrypersons.

Today Nitish Kumar chaired a meeting of all JD(U) MPs and MLAs at his official residence here after which he sought an appointment with Governor Phagu Chauhan in what is speculated as an attempt to sever ties with ally BJP.

Meanwhile, Congress and Left leaders in the state attended a meeting convened by the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

"Let us see what happens in operation " reverse #lotus" in #Bihar-- not by any external force, but thru the lotus' own internal contradictions and burdens!!" Congress national spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi tweeted.

To Singhvi's remarks, Kishor said that it is the role of the Opposition to oppose and speak against the party in power. Under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, the alliance by BJP will move forward strongly.

The JD(U) had contested and won the 2015 assembly elections in alliance with the RJD and Congress. Nitish Kumar in July 2017 snapped ties with the 'Mahagathbandhan' to ally with the BJP and continue as chief minister. In the 2020 assembly polls in Bihar the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 125 seats- BJP won 74, the JD(U) bagged 43, the Vikassheel Insaan Party got 4 and Hindustan Awaam Party (Secular) bagged 4 seats. (ANI)

