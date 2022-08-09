Bihar political crisis: CM Nitish Kumar seeks appointment from Governor Chauhan

Patna (Bihar) [India], August 9 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has sought an appointment with Governor Phagu Chauhan, sources said on Tuesday.

This came after the chief minister chaired a meeting of JD(U) legislators and MPs at the residence of Kumar in Patna following the resignation of party leader RCP Singh on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Congress and Left party leaders and MLAs also converged today at the residence of Rabri Devi here for a meeting convened by the opposition RJD.

The BJP also held a meeting of its top leaders at Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishor Prasad's residence here. (ANI)