Bihar polls: BJP leader Rameshwar Chaurasiya joins Lok Janshakti Party

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 7 (ANI): Senior Bihar BJP leader Rameshwar Chaurasiya on Wednesday joined the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) amid political changes in the state ahead of assembly polls with political parties engaged in the process of deciding their candidates.

Earlier, Bihar BJP vice-president Rajendra Singh and party leader Usha Vidyarthi had joined the LJP.



The LJP has decided not to contest Bihar Assembly Elections with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the leader. The party will not contest the seats being contested by the BJP but will fight from those that are being contested by JDU.

JD-U has been allotted 122 seats and BJP has got 121 seats for Bihar Assembly polls under their seat-sharing agreement. JD-U will give seven seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi-led HAM from its 122 seats while the BJP has decided to give 11 seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) from its share of 121 seats.

Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases--October 28, November 3, and 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

