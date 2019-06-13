Bihar: Rift in LJP, disgruntled members form own outfit

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 13 (ANI): In a jolt to Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) headed by Ram Vilas Paswan, a national general secretary of the party on Thursday decided to part ways and announced the formation of a new party.

Dr. Satyanand Sharma, who held the post of National General Secretary in LJP, on Thursday issued a statement claiming that he along with over hundred of national executive members have decided to leave the party and form a new outfit with the name Lok Janshakti Party (Secular).

Sharma and another senior leader of the party, Ramesh Chandra Kapoor, accused the LJP chief of indulging in dynastic politics and ignoring the interests of loyal party workers.

In the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections, LJP had contested six seats in Bihar as a constituent of the BJP-led NDA and have won on all of them. LJP president Ramvilas Paswan's brother Ramchandra Paswan won the from Samastipur constituency whereas Ramvilas's son Chirag Paswan was re-elected from the Jamui (SC reserved) seat for the second time. LJP chief did not contest these elections and is eyeing a Rajyasabha seat. (ANI)