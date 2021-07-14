Bihar: RJD to protest against fuel prices hike at all blocks, district headquarters on July 18-19

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 14 (ANI): The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will stage protests against the rising fuel prices in Bihar on July 18 and 21.

RJD will stage protests against rising prices of petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at all blocks of Bihar on July 18 and at all district headquarters on July 21.

Speaking to ANI, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "The government used to say that 'achhe din' (good days) will be here but in more than 27 districts the price of fuel has crossed Rs 100. We are going to oppose this in all Bihar blocks on July 18 and in district headquarters on July 21."



The RJD leader also urged other opposition parties to join the protest.



"This government is not for the poor. We will write to parties of Mahagathbandhan to join the protest," added Yadav.

Several political parties have protested against the increasing fuel prices across the country. Political leaders including BSP chief Mayawati, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee have raised concerns over the rising fuel prices and demanded its reduction.



BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh Hardeep Singh Puri, who recently took charge as the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said his focus will be on increasing domestic production of crude oil and natural gas.



"Our focus will be on increasing domestic production of crude oil and natural gas. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modl's vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, we will work towards the development of a natural gas-based economy in the country," he had said. (ANI)

