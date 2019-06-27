Bihar: RLSP Chief Upendra Khushwaha will hold protest on June 29

Bihar [India], June 27 (ANI): Former Union Minister Upendra Khushwaha will hold a protest in Muzaffarpur on June 29 demanding the resignation of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"I request Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to take the moral responsibility for the death of innocent children due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in the State and should resign immediately. It's not the matter of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) or Janata Dal (United) but he has been ruling for 15 years and in this period many health ministers changed. This time Nitish Kumar is only answerable", Khushwaha said.

"The Prime Minister said it late but now even he has expressed his grief, Nitish Kumar should listen to him and resign from the post", he added

Speaking on Health Minister Mangal Panday's resignation Khushwaha said, " If somebody has to take the responsibility, it should be no one but Nitish Kumar himself."

Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), which is handling the largest number of patients in the district, reported 111 deaths while 21 deaths have been reported from Kejriwal Hospital. (ANI)