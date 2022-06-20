Bihar: Road Construction Minister demands 'all party meeting' for Anti-Agnipath violence in state

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Bihar Road Construction Minister Nitin Nabin on Sunday urged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to convene an 'All party meeting' regarding the ongoing violent protest against the Agniveer Scheme in different parts of Bihar.

Speaking to ANI, Nitin Nabin said, "I think Chief Minister should talk with all the parties on this subject. He should take an initiative and the way senior leaders of Janata Dal (United) are giving statements on violent protests in Bihar, they should understand that they are not speaking in the interest of the state. It also seems that they are not the well-wishers of the Nitish Kumar."

The Union Cabinet on June 14 approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces called Agnipath and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers.



Following the announcement of the scheme, agitations broke out and a tense situation prevailed in various states including Bihar, where the protestors set ablaze trains and caused violence. However, the state police are probing the role of the coaching institutes behind the violence.

"You are running the government, there is a mantra, good governance means governance for all and when someone is agitating, then you should not only talk to them but also need to protect the life of the common men and property, as a part of good governance," Nabin told ANI without naming anybody from the ruling JDU party.

Later in the conversation, hitting at Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav, he said, "Tejashwi Yadav does believe in the politics of migration and always works to mislead the youth. I want to ask him what he was doing when he got the chance? Built a Mall for yourself. When he got the opportunity, he was giving employment to the youth in exchange for the land. We have done the work of providing employment to our youth through Agniveer and have planned after that as well but Yadav kept himself engaged in instigating youths." (ANI)

