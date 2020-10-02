Bihar seat-sharing: If RJD sticks to its stubborn attitude, Congress can take any step, says Gohil

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 2 (ANI): After the CPI(ML) walked away from the RJD-led Grand Alliance in Bihar, the Congress on Thursday warned the main Opposition in the state that it can take any step if the RJD sticks to its "stubborn attitude" over seat-sharing.

After reaching Patna on Thursday night, Shakti Singh Gohil, Congress's Bihar in-charge, asserted that the situation won't have risen had RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav been out of jail. Lalu is serving a sentence in a fodder scam case in present-day Jharkhand.

"Congress is ready for every situation," Gohil said, reminding the RJD of their victory when they were together.



"If the RJD continues to stick to its stubborn attitude, then the Congress can take any step as far its allies are concerned," said Gohil, questioning Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav's understanding about the issue.

The nomination process for the first phase of the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls began on Thursday, but the two main political alliances -- the NDA and Mahagathbandhan -- are yet to announce candidates.

Sources told ANI that the seat-sharing for the Opposition Grand Alliance has been finalised and is likely to be announced on Saturday.

In the first phase, 71 of a total of 243 Assembly constituencies will go to polls in the state. (ANI)

