Bihar: Tarkishore Prasad elected as BJP legislature party leader

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 15 (ANI): Katihar MLA Tarkishore Prasad has been unanimously elected as the leader of BJP legislature party in Bihar, party leader Sushil Kumar Modi informed on Sunday.

Modi, a deputy chief minister in Nitish Kumar's last cabinet and also the leader of BJP legislature party in Bihar before 2020 Assembly polls, said no one can take away the post of the party worker and he will also discharge the responsibility that will be given to him.

"Congratulations to Tarkishoreji for being unanimously elected as the leader of BJP legislature party," Modi tweeted in Hindi.

"The BJP and the Sangh Parivar gave me so much in the political life of 40 years that someobody else might have have not received it. I will also discharge the responsibility that will be given to me. No one can take away the post of the worker," he said in another tweet.

He also congratulated Bettiah MLA Renu Devi on being elected as deputy leader of BJP legislature party.

"Heartly congratulations to four-time MLA from Bettiah Renu Devi, who comes from Nonia community for being elected as deputy leader of BJP legislature party," Modi tweeted

Earlier in the day, a meeting of the NDA was held where Nitish Kumar was named as the leader, paving the way for his return as chief minister for the fourth consecutive term.

NDA secured a majority in the recently-concluded election to 243-member Bihar Assembly by winning 125 seats. (ANI)