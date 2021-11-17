Bihar to ensure strict actions against employees flouting liquor ban

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 17 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday directed the state officials to take strict action against the government employees caught in an instance related to violation of liquor ban, informed Chaitanya Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary (Home).

"Nitish Kumar chaired a high-level meeting on liquor ban. He has given instructions to identify and take action against the personnel of police stations that haven't taken any action regarding the liquor ban," said Prasad.

A total of 32 people died in the state after consuming spurious liquor, the recent death being reported from Muzaffarpur.



Before the meeting, Bihar Minister Shahnawaz Hussain said that everyone knows the opinion of the government on the liquor ban and the meeting is being held to implement the law properly in the state.

BJP leader Jivesh Kumar Mishra said, "We urge all the political parties to come together on this in the public interest. The crime rate has decreased in Bihar after the liquor ban and parties should rise above politics and support this for the welfare of the people."

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said that the crime rate in Bihar has come down after the liquor ban and he stands against liquor.

Meanwhile, slamming Janata Dal United-led Bihar government, over the deteriorating law and order situation, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha on Monday said that a chief minister with 40 seats is incapable to govern the state. (ANI)

