Bihar's new cabinet lacks social balance, has people with criminal antecedents: Sushil Modi

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Tuesday slammed the Mahagathbandhan government over Tuesday's expansion in the council of ministers alleging that it had faces with criminal antecedents.

Sushil Kumar Modi also alleged that the new coalition government led by Nitish Kumar lacked social balance in terms of representation given to various communities.

The BJP MP referred to some RJD leaders and said people who faced cases were in the cabinet.

"Surendra Yadav, Ramanand Yadav and Lalit Yadav. Who are these people? Even today if Surendra Yadav walks in Gaya, people speak out of fear. Lalit Yadav was charged with illegally detaining and torturing a Dalit. Ramanand Yadav was once called Don of Patna. What message Nitishji wants to give by including such people in the cabinet?" Sushil Modi said.





He also referred to two communities dominating the cabinet expansion in an apparent reference to the Muslim -Yadav(MY) equation associated with RJD.

He said 35 per cent of ministers are from the "two communities" and added that all sections of the society should have been given representation.

There are thirteen ministers are from the two communities. Sushil Modi said only one member of the Vaish community has been made a minister. "BJP had made a Vaish community member as Deputy CM," he said.

He also took a dig at Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav over portfolios with him, saying that the key portfolios of home and finance are with Janata Dal-United.

"Nitish Kumar has kept both the Home and Finance portfolios in his hand," he said.

Thirty-one ministers took oath in the cabinet expansion in Bihar on Tuesday.

Nitish Kumar, who broke alliance with BJP took oath as Chief Minister on August 10 and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister. (ANI)

